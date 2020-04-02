Vehicle pursuit leads to two officer-involved shootings in Solano County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Authorities in Vacaville are investigating two officer-involved shooting scenes after a stolen vehicle pursuit.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Vacaville police went to assist CHP officers in pursuit of a stolen vehicle out of San Francisco.

The driver exited eastbound I-80 at Alamo Drive and continued onto surface streets.

The driver then continued into a residential area near Elmira Road and Edwin Drive.

Police said there was an officer-involved shooting at that intersection. The officers were not in their vehicles when this shooting occurred.

The driver continued driving out into the county area of Vacaville until crashing into a ditch on McCrory Road.

Police said the suspect ran away into a field where a second officer-involved shooting happened.

The suspect was struck. The person was transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery and remains in critical condition.

At this time, it is unknown if the suspect had a weapon or threatened the involved officers.

This is a developing story.