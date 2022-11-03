VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured after a vehicle rolled over in Valley Springs Wednesday night, Calaveras Coordinated Fire said.

The fire department said it, along with CalFire and American Legion Ambulance, responded to a single-vehicle collision on Lime Creek Road and Highway 12.

According to Calaveras Coordinated Fire, the vehicle rolled over and pictures from the scene show the vehicle on its side against an embankment.

Image courtesy Calaveras Coordinated Fire

Image courtesy Calaveras Coordinated Fire

Fire officials said one of the vehicle’s occupants was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extracted.

Calaveras Coordinated Fire said the person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and that the California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.