(FOX40.COM) — Two people are in critical condition after a vehicle hit them as they were walking, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

According to the agency, the incident happened at Del Paso Boulevard and Northgate Boulevard around 9 p.m. on Thursday. Upon their arrival, officials said they found two pedestrians that had been hit by a vehicle.

Sacramento Police are calling the matter a hit-and-run and are still at the scene conducting an investigation.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.