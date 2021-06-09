Verge Center in Sacramento debuts ’25 Million Stitches’ traveling exhibit

Gary visited the Verge Center for the Arts in Sacramento.

The Verge Center is featuring “25 Million Stitches: One Stitch, One Refugee” from June 12 to Aug. 22.

The exhibit is designed “to bring awareness to the approximately 25 million people across the globe who have been forced to flee their homelands as a consequence of genocide, war, poverty, natural disasters, targeted violence, and other grave threats.”

Gary spoke with the artist and how the exhibit was created.

The opening reception is Saturday, June 12, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is free to the public.

Afterwards, the exhibit is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s also open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

To learn more about the exhibit, click or tap here.