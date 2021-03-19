‘Very large oak tree’ falls, damages 3 homes, 4 vehicles in Tuolumne County

A large oak tree damaged three homes and four vehicles. (Courtesy Tuolumne County Fire Department)

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large oak tree fell and damaged several homes and vehicles in Tuolumne County Thursday night.

The county fire department says firefighters went to a mobile home park around 11:30 p.m. and found the tree had fallen on three homes.

No injuries were reported and firefighters contacted the utility company to make sure power lines were safe.

The tree also damaged four vehicles.

Officials called Red Cross to help with temporary housing, but residents turned down the assistance