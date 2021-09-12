Veterans’ charity fundraises for wounded Vacaville Marine

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Community members in Vacaville came together to raise money for a local Marine fighting for his life after he was critically injured during last month’s bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan.

U.S. Marine Sgt. Justin Vargas is now recovering at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

So far, he’s undergone 13 surgeries, with more ahead of him.

Fundraising efforts, hosted by veteran and first responders’ charity Warfighter Overwatch, raised nearly $10,000 for Vargas’ recovery on Sunday.

“When you see love and support from the community like this, it just reminds you: when people have an opportunity to show their good, they show up,” said Danny O’Neel, chief ambassador for Warfighter Overwatch.

Click here to learn more about Warfighter Overwatch and make a donation.