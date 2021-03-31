Veteran’s stolen military memorabilia found after suspect breaks into Elverta home

ELVERTA, Calif. (KTXL) — A veteran’s military memorabilia and a vintage watch were found by deputies last Friday after they were stolen from his Elverta home.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to an area off Pope Street around 2:40 p.m. for a residential burglary.

A man reported coming home to find a burglar in his bedroom, whom the sheriff’s office said ran off into a nearby field with some of the resident’s military keepsakes.

The sheriff’s office said deputies searched the area until a citizen called one of them over when they spotted someone in the bushes.

The suspected burglar was identified as 58-year-old parolee Jerry Johnson, from Marysville, who was taken into custody after deputies found $1,000 worth of possessions from the veteran’s house. They included the military memorabilia, a vintage Bulova watch, a protractor kit, coins, paperwork and cash.

Out in the field, deputies said they also found more of the veteran’s things, as well as a backpack holding bolt cutters and binoculars.

“Thankfully, the deputies reunited the victim with his military memorabilia, and he was very grateful!” the sheriff’s office wrote in Wednesday’s release.