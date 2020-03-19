Victim identified in Modesto fatal shooting

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The victim of a fatal shooting on Monday in Modesto has been identified, according to Modesto police.

Officials said 22-year-old Miguel Facha of Ceres was in his car in the parking lot near Severin Avenue and Yosemite Boulevard on Monday when he was shot around 10:45 p.m.

Detectives said the suspected shooter, 20-year-old Anthony Dunn of Stockton, was trying to rob Facha before shooting him and fleeing the scene.

Detectives located Dunn in the Stockton area on Tuesday but Dunn was able to run away.

Authorities immediately set up a perimeter before locating Dunn with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials said Dunn was taken to a nearby hospital before he died from his injury.