Victim in Old Sacramento shooting identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the two people killed in a shooting late Friday in Old Sacramento has been identified as 21-year-old Alex Cerda.

Cerda was a father to a 3-year-old boy, according to his wife on GoFundMe.

The other person who died in the shooting has not been identified. Four other people were hurt in the incident.

Investigators said they believe some type of fight preceded the shooting, and several guns were found at the scene near Joe’s Crab Shack. Police later identified the suspects as 22-year-old Marcus Trull and 21-year-old Cedric Salcedo.

Trull and Salcedo are expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.