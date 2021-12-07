Victim of deadly I-5 road rage shooting was retired correctional officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The deadly road rage shooting that happened Monday has left local law enforcement reeling as the victim was a retired correctional officer.

Authorities said 60-year-old Lufino Mejorado died after he was shot multiple times while behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram pickup.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident began Monday afternoon on Interstate 80 and Watt Avenue. Later, as both drivers traveled down Interstate 5, the gunman opened fire and struck Mejorado several times.

Mejorada pulled over on I-5 just south of Richards Boulevard, unable to drive anymore.

He and other witnesses called 911, reporting the gunman drove a white Mercedes. Investigators were able to track the suspect down near Watt Avenue, identifying him as 33-year-old David Perry.

Perry was arrested on suspicion of murder and was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.