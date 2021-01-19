Victim of deadly stabbing attack in Sacramento identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The victim who died after a stabbing attack near Fulton Avenue has been identified.

Dennis Catanyag, 46, of Sacramento, was stabbed multiple times in his upper body on Jan. 14, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

A second victim, who has not been identified, was also stabbed multiple times, but had injuries that weren’t life-threatening, according to police.

A 38 year old who was detained at the scene, Mohammed Anwaribrah Musallam, was also arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for murder.