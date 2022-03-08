ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. (KTXL) — The man killed last week while supervising a court-sanctioned visit between three girls and their father was a long-time volunteer of the Arden-Arcade church where he was fatally shot.

Nathaniel Kong, known by The Church in Sacramento as “Brother Nat,” was 59 when the girls’ father opened fire in the Wyda Way church. Kong died, along with 9-year-old Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 10-year-old Samantha Mora Gutierrez and 13-year-old Samia Mora Gutierrez.

According to a biography written after his death, the sisters and their family had known Kong for nearly five years because of his full-time work with their Wyda Way church.

In fact, the 59-year-old Sacramento native had spent most of his life serving The Church in Sacramento.

“Nathaniel Kong made headlines the day he was born and the day he died, which was shocking to his friends and family who knew him as a quiet, unassuming, selfless ‘brother’ who lived and died serving others,” his biography, entitled “A Life Outpoured,” reads.

His biography says Kong was born during a major storm and subsequent flooding in October 1962, which killed 19 people and caused roughly $10 million in damage. His birth was highlighted in a Sacramento Bee article at the time.

As he grew up, Kong attended the Arden-Arcade church and eventually helped remodel it.

He went to the University of California, Davis, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. Later, he earned his master’s degree in mechanical engineering at Sacramento State.

Kong’s biography says one of the only times he was away from his hometown and his church was when he left with his wife, Wanchi Chen, and young children to dedicate “ 13 years of their lives to the mission field in Eastern Europe.”

“Stories of ‘Brother Nat’s’ compassion and love for and generosity toward people of every imaginable background would fill volumes,” his biography reads. “His life of service is an inspiration to the family and congregation he left behind.”

Kong is survived by his wife, three children, three siblings, and his 100-year-old father, who is a World War II veteran.

Donations to the shooting victims’ families can be made through the church. Access donation information by clicking or tapping here. A GoFundMe was also created for the sisters’ family.