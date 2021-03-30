Victim speaks out after suspected sexual assailant is arrested

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) – Five months after she was sexually assaulted, a 76-year-old woman in Yuba City is speaking out after authorities have arrested a suspect.

Yuba City police say Francisco Sanchez forced himself on the victim, sexually assaulted her and then stole her car to get away.

“I’ve been doing a lot of soul-searching during this time and the word hope keeps coming up to me,” the victim told FOX40, wishing to remain anonymous.

Police officials said Sanchez evaded them for nearly half a year until they caught up with him in Sacramento.

“We located some fingerprints and were able to match the suspect along with DNA evidence with the assistance from the California Department of Justice,” said Lt. Sam Escheman with the Yuba City police.

The victim says she was initially joyous when she heard about the arrest but then her mind turned to the future.

“I kind of was panicking too because of the reality of having to face him in court,” she explained.

But with her faith-based community supporting her, she now believes facing her attacker during the trial will be a gift in itself.

“It is an opportunity, yes indeed, anything we can do to spread the word of Jesus,” she told FOX40.

Sanchez is currently in Sutter County Jail on multiple charges including kidnapping, elder abuse, robbery and sexual battery.