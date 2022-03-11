ACAMPO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect broke into a home and stabbed someone multiple times Thursday morning in Acampo.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said around 7:30 a.m., a resident living in the area of Peltier and North Kennefick roads called 911 to report that a stranger had broken into their house.

The caller said the unknown man then repeatedly stabbed someone in the house before running away with a set of car keys, the sheriff’s office reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, the stabbing victim was taken to the hospital and “is, amazingly, expected to make a full recovery.” Their identity was not reported.

Law enforcement said they later found the assailant after he broke into another home and barricaded himself in the garage.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was taken into custody and later identified as 39-year-old Timothy Gimeno, a transient who last lived at an address in Stockton.

The weapon used in the stabbing was also found by law enforcement.

Gimeno was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

A motive for the stabbing hasn’t been reported but the sheriff’s office said Gimeno did not know the victim and investigators believe the attack was random.