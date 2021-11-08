Video: 2 climb roof at North Sacramento school trying to escape police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A California Highway Patrol airplane assisted Sacramento police last Thursday as two people climbed a school’s roof trying to escape law enforcement.

According to CHP officials, Sacramento police responded to a reported burglary on Norwood Avenue Thursday.

The two burglars reportedly fled from officers and hopped a fence onto the campus of nearby Las Palmas Elementary School.

A CHP airplane provided updates on the location of the suspected burglars. Video captured by the plane shows two people scrambling up the side of a building and crawling up onto the roof.

“It looks like one of the subjects got down to help the other one up onto the roof,” the pilot can be heard saying in the video.

The airplane “directed officers to the building while maintaining a safe perimeter,” officials said.

The burglars were eventually taken into custody. Their identities have not been provided by law enforcement.