Video appears to show Sacramento man describing how he joined insurrection at US Capitol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A video appears to show a Sacramento man describing how he was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The California Republican Assembly confirmed Thursday one of their members, Jorge Riley, “did take part in the events at the Capitol.” Riley’s LinkedIn shows he was president of the CRA’s Sacramento chapter for five years. CRA confirmed he also sat on its Board of Directors.

“CRA President Johnnie Morgan has demanded that the member, Jorge Riley of Sacramento, resign his membership in CRA immediately as it is important to have leaders who’s actions exemplify positive engagement in the civil governance process. If he does not resign, we will seek his expulsion from the organization,” the CRA wrote in a release sent Thursday afternoon.

By Thursday evening, the CRA said Riley had resigned.

A video shared on Reddit appears to show Riley in Washington, D.C., immediately after the deadly riot at the Capitol. At the time, he is wearing a Sacramento Republic FC sweatshirt.

FOX40 reached out to Republic FC for a statement about Riley’s alleged participation in the Capitol insurrection. They sent the following statement:

The individual in this video is not a Republic FC member, has no association with the club in any manner, and unequivocally does not represent the values of this club. We have already shared all information with the appropriate authorities. Violence and the desecration of our democratic institutions that bind us together is unacceptable in all forms. We will not stand for it and will continue to work in our community every day to promote unity, respect, appreciation and love for one another. Sacramento Republic FC

In the video, Riley tells the person recording him how he joined the group as they “broke windows.”

“We went into the door. We pushed our way in and then we just kept going further and further,” he says.

He goes on to say how he allegedly gained access to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

“We pushed our way into Nancy Pelosi’s office. We just kept going further and further,” he explains as people with Trump flags walk around the scene behind him. “And then we were sitting in there yelling, ‘F— you, Nancy Pelosi.'”

At one point, Riley says the group faced off with officers. He claims one officer sprayed him with a fire extinguisher and he had been pepper-sprayed “three times.”

“I will say this: The cops were very nice to us. The cops did not want to be against us. We both had communication on both sides that we were upset but we were not upset with them. No cops were hurt,” Riley says near the end of the video.

“We, eventually, when the cops were ready to leave, we let the cops come out. And we hugged and patted them on the back when they left. Nobody had any problems really with any cops and it was mostly a peaceful, physical takeover of the Capitol,” he continued.

The video ends with Riley saying, “We stopped the steal because they were in there and they weren’t going to stop the steal. So we stopped the steal! We took our country back.”

The Reddit user who posted the video said it was taken from an Instagram account, which has since been taken down.

Several photographs posted to Riley’s Facebook page show the scenes inside the Capitol, with the president’s supporters gathered in the Rotunda and surrounded by broken glass from shattered windows. His selfies show the massive demonstration behind him.

Jorge Riley in an interview with FOX40 on Dec. 8.

FOX40 interviewed Riley back in December when he joined protesters at a Sacramento County Board of Supervisor’s meeting.

“I have a right to say I don’t believe in coronavirus. This is America. We’re not in communist Russia,” Riley told FOX40 at the time.

By Tuesday, authorities had opened roughly 170 investigations into people who may have committed crimes at the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the Associated Press. One of those arrested after he was photographed in Pelosi’s office was Arkansas resident Richard Barnett. Barnett now faces federal charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property.

It is unknown if Riley has been contacted by authorities.