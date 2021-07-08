Video: CHP helicopter follows vehicle as it speeds down I-80 in Solano County, crashes

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol helicopter captured a vehicle speeding in and out of traffic along Interstate 80 in Solano County Wednesday before it crashed.

According to CHP officials, Solano County deputies were chasing a vehicle on I-80 around 6:45 p.m. before a CHP helicopter picked up the chase as the driver sped west on I-80 in the area of Highway 12.

Aerial video shows the car moving from one side of the interstate to the other, using the shoulder to avoid traffic as it raced down the roadway at speeds of over 120 mph.

After crossing the Carquinez Bridge, the driver lost control of the car and the video shows it smashing into the center divider.

The CHP said two passengers ran from the car down I-80, leaving the unconscious driver behind. They were arrested soon after by CHP officers.

The driver was flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, the CHP said.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the chase and what led up to it.