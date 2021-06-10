Video: Deputies seek person seen at North Lake Tahoe home where 70-year-old man was killed

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person seen at a North Lake Tahoe home where a 70-year-old man was killed.

Deputies responded to a 911 call around 10 p.m. on June 5 in Homewood, the sheriff’s office said. When they arrived, they found Robert Gary Spohr, who died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office shared surveillance video of a male wearing a backpack and neck gaiter who was seen on foot around the property at the time of the shooting.

He was also at the residence around 5 p.m., the sheriff’s office told FOX40.

Anyone with information may call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 530-889-7853.