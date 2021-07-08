Video: Driver shoots at officers during car chase in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police released video of a driver shooting at officers during a car chase Wednesday.

The incident began when officers found a stolen vehicle just before 5 p.m. near Fruitridge Road and 65th Street. They tried to pull over the driver but were instead led on a pursuit.

Video shows the chase going through neighborhoods, and at one point, the driver shoots at the officers pursuing him. According to police, no officers were shot but some homes were struck.

The car chase ended when the driver arrived at a dead-end near 38th and Wallace avenues.

Police say the suspect, 20-year-old Ismael Herrera-Mondello, got out of the car and ran to a nearby house. Video shows him climbing over a fence and breaking into a home by shooting a sliding-glass door. On the other side of the home, the owner of the house can be seen fleeing.

SWAT and crisis negotiators went to the scene and helped police as Herrera-Mondello allegedly shot at officers from inside the house.

Police say Herrera-Mondello eventually left the home and was arrested for multiple felony charges. He could face attempted murder charges for shooting at officers, police say.