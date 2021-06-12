Video: Driver speeds down Watt Avenue before crashing, overturning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver was caught on video speeding down Watt Avenue, eventually crashing and overturning near an exit.

The California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations says they were flying over Sacramento when they received a call about a fight.

Their plane located the fight, and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene not long after.

But as deputies arrived, a suspect drove away at “extremely reckless speeds” on Watt Avenue. Video shows the car speeding past others and weaving between traffic.

The driver then takes an exit but drives off the road and overturns as it crosses a nearby street.

CHP says the driver was able to get out of the car without any major injuries. The driver was then arrested by deputies.