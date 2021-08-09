Video: Firefighter saves dog in South Sacramento house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A firefighter responding to a house fire in South Sacramento can be seen leaving the home with dog in hand and returning it to its owner, fire department video shows.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to the blaze between 25th Street and 57th Avenue in South Sacramento Monday afternoon, said Capt. Keith Wade, the department’s public information officer.

“Thumbs up to everyone involved in getting that dog back to the owner,” Wade said, “Happy ending.”



Though the house was occupied at the time of the fire, no injuries were reported, Wade said.

An investigator was dispatched to determine the cause.