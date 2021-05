SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police Department found a vehicle on fire Saturday on La Grande Blvd near Franklin Blvd in South Sacramento.

Incident info: La Grande Blvd near Franklin Blvd in South Sacramento. Vehicle fire; Engine 56 handling business. pic.twitter.com/qdaipLi5jC — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 23, 2021

Sacramento Fire Department was called to the scene to put out the fire and police blocked off the surrounding streets.

There was no one inside or around the vehicle, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.