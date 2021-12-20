Victim killed at Oroville home, suspected shooter caught on video

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Butte County investigators are searching for a suspected shooter after someone was killed at an Oroville home.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said around 10:10 a.m. Sunday, an unidentified victim was shot and killed at a home on Feather Avenue, near 12th Street.

Investigators believe the shooter ran west and was last seen in the area of 14th Street, the sheriff’s office said.

Video from a home’s surveillance camera shows who investigators say could be the shooter running down the street. The man in the video is wearing a large black coat, brown boots, a tan baseball cap, and red socks or pants with a white stripe.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office they believe the shooter is a transient, but his identity has not been released.

The victim’s identity will be released once the next of kin is contacted, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is trying to find more surveillance footage that may have captured the shooter. Anyone with footage or who knows more information about the deadly shooting has been asked to call detectives at 530-538-7671.