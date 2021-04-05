Video: Police attempting to identify group seen during deadly South Natomas shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are trying to identify a group of people caught on surveillance during a deadly South Natomas shooting back in September.

Just before 1 a.m. Sept. 25, two people were shot at an apartment complex on Stonecreek Drive, according to police.

Police say the female shooting victim, identified as 19-year-old Sarayah Redmond, later died at the hospital. The unidentified male victim survived his wounds.

Months later, the Sacramento Police Department has released surveillance footage that investigators believe shows a group of people who may have been involved in the shooting.

The video captures four hooded figures walking through a parking lot around 12:30 that morning. Once they reach one corner of the parking lot, the video jumps ahead a few seconds, and the group heads back in the direction they came from.

Roughly 15 minutes later, one by one, the group is seen running through a gate.

“Our detectives have been working for the last six months to identify those responsible for this shooting,” said Sacramento Police Department North Area Capt. Steve Oliveira. “We are hoping that by releasing this surveillance footage somebody will come forward with information that can ultimately bring closure to Sarayah’s family and friends.”

Sacramento police are asking anyone who can identify the hooded figures to call their dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357).