Video: Pride of mountain lions caught on Ring camera in Plumas County

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pride of mountain lions was captured on video in front of a home in Plumas County Wednesday morning, according to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said at least five mountain lions were seen traveling together on a piece of property off Craig Road, about one-quarter mile from Portola-Mclears Road, at around 7 a.m.

Deputies warned to not leave children in the area unattended and to secure pets and/or livestock.

Ring video belonging to a resident in the area captured the lions walking together on the driveway.

FOX40 spoke to Peter Tira, a spokesperson for the California Department of Fish and Wildfire, back in 2020 about the rare sighting of mountain lions in Amador County.

According to Tira, the only time more than one mountain lion can be seen together is either during the mating season or when a mother is raising her cubs, but typically only three at most are seen together.

Tira said mountain lions, also known as cougars, typically live solitary lives.

“They want very little to do with humans, if nothing at all, quite frankly. And they’re very good at avoiding people,” Tira said.

With more home surveillance systems going up, biologists are getting more photos and videos of mountain lions in their habitat than ever before, according to Tira.

Mountain lions eat mainly deer, however, they will go after livestock and pets, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

