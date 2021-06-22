Video released from Stockton shooting that left officer, suspect dead

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department released video Tuesday morning from a May 11 police shooting that left an officer and a suspect dead.

The video included portions of two 911 calls and video from body cameras worn by officers Jimmy Inn and Pancho Freer.

The video was posted to the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page. The video is graphic and can be disturbing to some viewers.

911 callers described hearing shouting coming from an apartment.

“They’re screaming, yelling. The windows are shaking,” one caller said. She added the man in the apartment “has been acting really strange the last couple of days.”

Another caller described a woman leaving the apartment.

“It looks like the female is bleeding,” he said.

Video from Inn’s camera shows him knocking on the door, announcing he’s with the police. Moments later, the suspect, identified by investigators as 30-year-old Lance Lowe, says, “Hey, police.” He then shoots Inn twice.

Officials say Freer, who was Inn’s partner, then exchanged gunfire with Lowe.

Lowe briefly went back into the apartment and came back out with his 8-year-old son, police said.

Video from Freer’s camera shows Lowe holding the boy by his neck as he screams and struggles to get free. Neighbors can be heard yelling in the background.

“Let the kid go, man,” Freer said. “I don’t want to kill you.”

A neighbor is then seen tackling Lowe, freeing the child. Freer runs toward Lowe and shoots him several times.

Inn and Lowe were both taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.