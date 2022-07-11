Warning: The photos and details below may be disturbing for some viewers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it released a video of the night an officer shot and killed a 75-year-old man who was armed with a knife and trying to attack his wife.

The 13-minute video begins with an officer arriving at the scene and ends just after the man is shot and given medical aid.

According to police, the first call regarding the man came in before 11 p.m. on July 1 and was described as a “mental health related call.” A series of other calls came in from a private alarm company and a relative of the wife.

In a recording released by police, the woman, who family said is 84, can be heard telling the dispatcher her husband was having hallucinations and that it had happened before. She told them he was previously taken to the hospital by police.

Towards the end of the recording, the woman tells police she thinks he’s going to break into the bathroom at “any second.”

Police said the other calls informed officers that the man had grabbed a knife and began to behave “more erratic.”

(Photo from Sacramento Police Department)

Police said officers went to the scene having been informed that the man had a knife and the wife had locked herself in the bathroom. When they arrived at around 12:20 a.m., they found 75-year-old Michael Moore standing in the doorway of the home.

An officer in the video, named Officer #1, can be heard reassuring Moore that everything is OK and trying to get him to let go of the knives. About two minutes after Officer #1 arrived, Moore asks why officers don’t shoot him to “get it over with.”

Video shows Moore continued to refuse to put the knife down, threw a bottle outside onto the walkway, and again told officers they should shoot him.

Officer #1 then coordinated with others in case bean bag rounds, tasers and other weapons had to be used on Moore if he charged at them. He also learned the woman was still hiding in the bathroom, which could be seen from the front of the home.

(Photo from Sacramento Police Deparment)

While talking to officers and the family member who was at the scene, Moore is seen on video walking away from the door. The family member, who was on the phone with the woman, told officers Moore had opened the door and entered the bathroom.

Screams are soon heard, which police say were from Moore. Video shows the officer walking closer to the home, and as he is about to get to the door, Moore quickly returns, pointing the knives at him.

(Photo from Sacramento Police Department)

He then backed away and again tried to de-escalate the situation. The video shows several officers getting closer to the home, and one officer asks the sergeant at the scene if they will be using less-than-lethal rounds if Moore approaches the bathroom door again.

Less than two minutes later, Moore walks away from the door, and the woman can be heard screaming. Officers chase after Moore and enter the home.

Video shows the man holding a knife and standing in front of the woman, whose back is against the bathroom sink.

The officer shoots Moore, and he is seen falling to the ground toward the back of the bathroom. The officer then grabs the woman’s hand and leads her out of the bathroom.

(Photo from Sacramento Police Department)

Police removed the knives from the immediate area and began giving medical aid to the man. Moore later died from his injuries.

The woman was not injured.

According to police, the shooting is still being investigated.