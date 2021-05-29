Video released of Stanislaus County deputy fatally shooting teen after chase

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office released video of a deputy fatally shooting a teen following a chase.

Deputies pulled over 16-year-old Xander Mann and four teens on May 18 around 2 a.m. before the teens led them and Modesto police officers on a chase.

The chase started around 2 a.m. near North Carpenter Road and Torrid Avenue and it ended about 20 minutes later near South McClure and Finch Roads, when the car crashed.

Video shows the car driving in reverse toward a deputy who was standing nearby.

The deputy then shot Mann.

The video can be seen here. Viewer discretion is advised.

Deputies and officers pulled Mann from the car and provided first aid. He died in the hospital three days later.

No one else inside the car was shot.

The shooting is now under investigation.