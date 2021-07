SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento fire crews are working to put out a grass fire burning near an apartment building in Sacramento.

The fire burned in the College Greens area around noon near Folsom Boulevard and Notre Dame Drive.

Video of the firefighter response shows crews moving fire engines and hoses across burnt grass plains behind the Casa De Angelo Apartments.

No information was released on what caused the fire or how many acres were burned.

This story is developing.