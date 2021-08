DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Video shared by the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office shows a bear breaking into a Sierra County Sheriff’s Office employee’s personal vehicle after finding an unlocked door.

The video from June 6 shows the bear approach the car and open a rear-passenger door. After a quick search inside, the bear exited empty-pawed.

The sheriff’s office posted the video as a reminder to lock car doors and secure or remove any items that may attract bears.