FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, officers from the Folsom Police Department Mounted Unit chased down suspects on horseback who had allegedly stolen clothes from the Folsom Outlet Mall, according to police.

A video taken from an officer’s body camera shows the officer on horseback going through the Folsom Outlet Mall and behind a building where another officer is detaining a suspect.

Police said that the officers were able to chase down the subjects as well as aid other officers find the suspects’ location.

According to police, the three suspects had stolen over “$10,000 worth of merchandise from at least two stores.”

Police said they arrested Damon Hooker, 27, and Rodney Moultrie, 22, as suspects. However, detectives are still searching for the third suspect involved in the thefts.