Video shows men suspected in North Sacramento shooting walking down the street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A video shows two men suspected in a North Sacramento shooting that left a man dead and a woman wounded in late November.

Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers posted the video Tuesday, which shows two men walking down a street, with a clear shot of both of their faces. Both are wearing all-black clothing, with bright green graphics.

According to Sacramento police, just before noon Nov. 29, two people were shot in the area of Lampasas and Traction avenues.

One of the shooting victims, a man, was hospitalized in critical condition and died later that day. The coroner’s office identified him as 40-year-old Robert Jasper.

A woman who was shot suffered minor injuries. Her mother identified her as Daijonnique Powell.

Police said investigators have not uncovered a motive behind the deadly shooting.