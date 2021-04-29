Video shows thief using stolen truck in smash-and-grab at Placerville liquor store

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — El Dorado County investigators are searching for the thieves behind a Placerville smash-and-grab who used a stolen dually pickup truck to smash into a liquor store.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said, a dually Ford truck was stolen from a hotel.

Moments later, the thieves crashed the stolen truck into the front of a liquor store on Missouri Flat Road.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows someone in a red baseball cap and black clothes race inside the store, then pull out trays of Lottery tickets from behind the counter before running out with them.

The sheriff’s office said the Ford truck was later found abandoned nearby.

Those with information about the smash-and-grab should call Detective Cooney at 530-642-4709 or email cooneyc@edso.org.