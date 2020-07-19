Video shows thieves stealing ATM from inside Stanislaus County restaurant

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man and woman were caught on surveillance video breaking into a Stanislaus County restaurant and getting away with an ATM filled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

It happened overnight on Tuesday and now police and staff at the restaurant are searching for the people responsible.

The general manager of The Fruit Yard says it only took thieves 20 seconds to steal and drag the ATM out of the restaurant.

“The sheriff’s office was dispatched. Didn’t notice any obvious signs of break-in, so kind of brushed it off as a false alarm,” general manager Chad Smith told FOX40.

It wasn’t until Wednesday they noticed something was wrong.

“Going through security footage during that time, we noticed a quick 22 seconds in and out with our ATM and a dolly in hand ready to go,” said Smith.

Smith says the man and woman seen in surveillance video pried open the front door to gain access into the restaurant.

“Had a white Ford ranger probably 90’ to 94’, single cap. Threw it in back, headed toward Waterford on 132,” said Smith.

Smith says the ATM was only recently brought inside as state and local public health orders prohibit large gatherings due to COVID-19 concerns.

“That part hurt us even more,” said Smith.

While Smith says it’s yet another blow for the business struggling to make ends meet, he’s hoping the people who did it return the ATM to where it belongs.

“We obviously have been going through the footage for at least a week prior looking for that truck or any suspicious people who fit that description,” said Smith.

If you recognize the people in the video, call police.