Video: Student records verbal, physical abuse by private school’s van driver

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A local van driver was caught on video going on an explicit tirade and hitting a young student.

Wanda Jackson told FOX40 Wednesday that her 11-year-old grandson Z’Kai Jackson was belittled and berated by a driver he’s known for the last three years, and she is just shocked that the verbal altercation turned into something physical.

“You’re acting like, ‘Hey I’m not around them, so I can act however the f— I want,’” the van driver said in the video recording. “Yes, you are!”

On Tuesday, Jackson received a phone call from her grandson’s school, saying there was an altercation between her grandson and his school van driver.

“I was disturbed, I was truly disturbed. I was upset. I couldn’t even focus at work,” Wanda Jackson recalled

“You don’t have to cuss at me like that,” Z’Kai Jackson said in the video recording.

“Then you don’t have to f—— misbehave in front of me like that,” the driver replied in the recording.

Z’Kai Jackson attends Point Quest Education, a private school that caters to special education students with cognitive and behavioral needs.

He says the incident started when he and other students were playing on an iPad and ignored the driver’s requests to put it away

“The driver got mad at me and a boy, and then, he got mad at me more,” Z’Kai Jackson recalled.

That’s when he says he pulled out his cell phone and pressed record.

“So, I got to call your parents every f—— time I got to tell you something? That’s the only m——— who can tell you some s—? Your parents?” the driver said in the recording.

“The drivers are also behavioral aides,” Wanda Jackson explained. “So, that’s supposed to help them with their behavior.”

Instead, the driver is seen in the video pulling the van over, shouting expletives several times in front of Z’Kai Jackson and the other students before finally getting physical.

“Say one more f—— thing!” the driver repeatedly said in the recording while hitting the student.

“It just kept escalating and escalating and the point that really frustrated me is when he said, ‘You better answer me before I hurt you,” Wanda Jackson said. “I knew I would’ve been fired or handcuffed if I put my hands on someone.”

FOX40 reached out to Point Quest Education for a comment on the physical outburst. They replied with the following.

Point Quest is aware of an incident involving the unacceptable verbal abuse of a student by an employee van driver. Our investigation is ongoing, but the employee has been terminated….The terminated employee’s behavior violated standards of common sense and decency as well as the specific de-escalation skills that all our employees are trained to employ. Elena Levin, M.S., Director, Point Quest Depot Park

“If I didn’t record, I will be in trouble and they’ll say I did it and I didn’t do it, so I just put it on record,” Z’Kai Jackson explained.