Video: Twice within 24 hours, Westfield Galleria store falls victim to brazen holiday thieves

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A manager of the Westfield Galleria Hallmark store in Roseville said in just 24 hours, her shop was hit twice by shoplifters who have not been arrested.

‘Tis the season to shop for discounted prices and festive holiday knick-knacks, but for manager Lu Winslow, it’s also the season for catching shoplifters in the act.

The first incident happened Monday when someone walked to the back of the store.

“One of our employees was at lunch and she came in through our back door and found him coming out of our backroom,” Winslow told FOX40. “She goes, ‘What are you doing back here?’ He says, ‘Oh, I was using your bathroom.’ And she says, ‘Our bathroom is here, not over there.’”

In less than four minutes, the man stole two employees’ wallets.

“He was professional. He had, obviously, watched us before,” Winslow said. “So I said you know what I need — another camera.”

So the next day, she installed another camera overlooking the store and captured two women stuffing dozens of keychains and a music box into their jackets.

“I walked around the corner, she pulled it out immediately, and I said, ‘Can I help you with that?’” Winslow explained. “She goes, ‘No, I’m going to put it back,’ and they took off. I walked back to get my drink and when I did I looked at the display that I had just built the night before and it was empty.”

Winslow believes the women stole $1,000 worth of keychains.

If they’re caught, they could face felony charges.

Galleria shoppers told FOX40 while it’s unfortunate to see a rising number of brazen thefts this year, it’s not surprising.

“It’s, I think, a sign of the times,” said shopped Jennifer Santos. “A lot of people are out of work, people are feeling desperate, which is sad because small stores like this will take a hit.”

Despite losing hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise from her store and witnessing other stores deal with shoplifters, Winslow said she was still confident in the ramped-up security at Westfield Galleria.

“Since I made them aware I had issues, they are always popping their head in, ‘Everything OK?’ The security people always check to see if we’re doing OK,” she said.

As mall security and Roseville police make sure zero shoplifters make it in or out ahead of Black Friday, Winslow had a message for the Grinches who stole from her Hallmark store.

“I turn people in and stay away from me,” she said.