Video: Western Placer Unified welcomes students to new high school in Lincoln

FOX40’’s Mae Fesai visited the new campus to speak with students and staff.

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Western Placer Unified School District is welcoming students to a new high school Thursday morning.

Twelve Bridges High School is located at Twelve Bridges and Fieldstone drives in Lincoln, according to Flint Builders. The school is over 135,000 square feet, on approximately 56 acres.

The high school said it’s the first comprehensive high school in Lincoln in over 100 years and will feature 18 athletics programs in the first year.

TBHS will begin its first year by welcoming freshman and sophomore students, with enrollment maximized at approximately 2,000 in the coming years.

GO RHINOS!