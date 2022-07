WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The Woodland Fire Department are currently responding to a large fire at an agricultural facility located on the 1800 block of County Road 98.

Fire officials are saying that the fire started at 4 a.m. on Friday and that there is a heavy fuel load in the area that will make extinguishment “labor intensive”.

Courtesy of Woodland Fire Department.

The cause of the fire has not been released yet.

This is an ongoing incident and updates will be provided when more information is available.