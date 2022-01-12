Videos, 911 calls released from night Stockton officers killed armed man outside police station

Details in this story may be disturbing

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police released edited videos and 911 calls from the December night five officers shot and killed a man who allegedly showed up at the department’s operations building and began firing a gun.

Building cameras and cameras worn by two of the six officers present that night on Dec. 8 show the events unfold as a shirtless, shoeless man drives up to the Stockton Police Department Operations Building on East Market Street.

Police have yet to identify the man.

A camera from the front of the Operations Building shows the man parking his car around 8 p.m., getting out and hopping a small wall to the northwest parking lot.

The footage does not have audio but shows the man holding one arm in the air. Police said he was holding a Colt handgun, which they included a photo of in Wednesday’s video release.

Two 911 calls came in that night, one from a person driving by the building and another from one of the police department’s janitors as they sat in their car. Both reported seeing and hearing the man shooting a gun.

“I just drove by the police station and there’s a guy shirtless shooting a gun in the air right in front of your guys’ station,” the driver tells the dispatcher.

As the man walks toward the Operations Building’s lobby doors, lights shine on him. Stockton police said six officers came out of the lobby to confront the man.

The two pieces of body camera footage do have audio and it sounds as if the man is speaking Spanish. Stockton police have not said what language he was speaking when he was screaming in the parking lot.

During the interaction caught on camera, officers only interact with the man and shout demands in English.

Police body camera video shows an officer exit the building and a man can be heard yelling in what sounds like Spanish and telling officers to kill him.

“What’s going on, buddy?” an officer asks as the man continues to yell.

The video shows the man beginning to walk toward officers. It sounds as if he yelling that he “(needs) to die.”

The man then lies on the ground, again appearing to tell officers to kill him. He soon points up in the air with what appears to be a gun in his hand and stands back up before starting to run in the direction of the officers.

As they point their flashlights at him and notice he is armed, officers are heard yelling at the man to “drop the gun!”

A volley of gunfire from five of the six officers lasts for roughly six seconds.

Stockton police said officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man ultimately died at the scene after medics arrived.

In total, from the time one of the officers steps outside to the time the officers’ gunfire ends, the entire incident lasts under a minute.

At the time, Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones called what happened “very unusual, unique, disturbing.”

“For an individual to come specifically to the police department in his vehicle and begin firing recklessly in the air, possibly at other objects within the parking lot, is just, again, highly unusual, disturbing. It shows the extreme dangers of law enforcement,” Jones said.

Stockton police said its five officers, identified as Nicole Williams, Nicholas Frayer, Hao Tran, Seth Powell and Ruben Rillon, were placed on three-day paid administrative leave after the shooting.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, the California Department of Justice and the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office are all investigating the shooting.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-273-8255 for English speakers and 1-888-628-9454 for Spanish speakers.