SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People gathered at the steps of the State Capitol on Thursday for a candlelight vigil in support of Ukraine.

Attendees said they want to make sure the public does not forget the innocent lives being taken away in the war.

Both Ukrainians and Russians living in the area attended the vigil. It was a somber evening, much different than previous gatherings.

“Every single day is getting worse and worse,” said Iana Trotsiuk. “It’s a very tragic date in history: February 24.”

The vigil marked one month since Russia invaded its neighbor.

“I feel like we haven’t done enough. No one expected this outcome,” Trotsiuk said.

While one month ago many expected a quick toppling of Ukraine’s government, Ukrainians at the vigil stood proud of the effort of their fellow Ukrainians defending their home country.

“Looks like Ukrainians are doing so great just defending their homes. The number of victims are increasing horribly fast,” Trotsiuk said. “We will never forget about all the victims of this war.”

As the war enters the second month, Ukrainians and Russians said people need to continue to stay together and speak out.