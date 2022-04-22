STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton community is still grieving the death of a high school student who was fatally stabbed on campus Monday.

Alycia Reynaga’s family and her classmates are still trying to come to terms with what happened.

More signs and more messages have been added to Reynaga’s memorial that’s grown throughout the week, as the community continues to mourn a young life stolen by violence.

Stagg High School students are still processing the loss of one of their own.

Through drawings, letters, flowers, and mementos at the growing memorial outside the campus, they continue to honor Reynaga, who died at 15-years-old.

“Students are working through it in their way and we support their way and some, some of them like to talk, some of them like to draw, some of them want to send a message and some of them want to gather and just be together and support each other,” said Melinda Meza with the Stockton Unified School District.

“All students participated in that moment to send well wishes to her and to her family and to each other,” Meza said.

Investigators believe 52-year-old Anthony Gray drove into the campus parking lot before getting out of his car and then randomly stabbing Reynaga in the middle of the school day.

Employees from other schools, including Wilson Elementary where Reynaga once attended, added to the memorial.

Mayor Kevin Lincoln said what happened to Reynaga has left a mark on the community.

“This tragic loss did not only impact Stagg High School students, but impacted students across all high schools, parents, and families,” Lincoln said. “It’s been very, very devastating.”

Students also created signs and wrote messages they plan to deliver to the family at the vigil Friday night.

During the week, students had taken horticulture handmade flower arrangements they created in her honor.

“We’re locked in, we’re focused,” Lincoln said. “We want our community to know that we’re doing everything that we can within our power to keep it safe. But unfortunately, we can’t predict and we won’t be able to prevent every incident from taking place, but we could do our best to make sure that we deter… as much as possible.”