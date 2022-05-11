SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) —A month after the shooting death of Giovanni Isidro Razo Pizano, known as DJ Gio, a vigil for the Sacramento-based artist was held at a new mural to honor his memory.

The mural features a portrait of DJ Gio with a halo above his head and text reading “Long Live DJ Dio.”

A popular local Instagram page, @thepeopleofsacramento, posted a photo of the completed mural along with a message.

“May he forever inspire the youth and the community of Sacramento to chase their dreams and take their talents to the biggest stages in the world,” reads the page’s Instagram post.

The Sacramento-based artist Ryan “Pawn” Rhodes created the piece.