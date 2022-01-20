Vigil held for 17-year-old killed in South Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s been one week since a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in front of a South Sacramento liquor store.

On Thursday night, friends and family of Alynia Lawrence held a vigil in her memory, hoping and praying that public awareness will help catch her killer.

“So we want justice and we want to understand what’s happened and for those to be accountable for their actions,” said family member Sandra Hudson.

Signs and candles lit up a corner of the liquor store where just seven days ago someone shot and killed Lawrence. She was just one month away from her 18th birthday. Friends and family told FOX40 Lawrence was sitting in a car when her killer came around the corner and shot her.

Someone then called 911 around 6:30 p.m. saying someone had been shot and killed in a car, but that the car had driven away. When deputies arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but no victim or car.

Alynia was later dropped off at UC Davis Medical Center, where she died. The sheriff’s office on Thursday said there are no suspects and no arrests have been made.

Berry Accius of Voice of the Youth helped organize Thursday’s vigil.

“We got to take it more seriously. We have to put our arms around the issues of avoiding issues.

This is our pandemic has been our pandemic,” Accius said. “When we have to do it, we have to seriously look at what are the strategies we’re using to change what’s happening. Because your 17-year-old did not deserve to die. She didn’t need to die.”

Friends and family members want answers, and they want justice for Lawrence.

“She had her challenges. Nonetheless, for her to be brutally murdered in this way it is something that should not have happened,” Hudson said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page, and ask that anyone with information about Lawrence’s death call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.