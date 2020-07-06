Vigil held for 17-year-old South Sacramento shooting victim

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A vigil was held Sunday for the 17-year-old victim of a shooting in South Sacramento.

Sacramento police say Amari Brown died Wednesday night after being shot on Mack Road.

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested and booked into juvenile hall, according to police.

Community members, Berry Accius and Les Simmons, say Brown worked to help families during the pandemic.

“My heart is broken and angered about the death of Amari Brown,” said Simmons in an Instagram post. “He’s been volunteering both at our church SSCC and the Valley Hi Community Center packing food boxes for the last 10 weeks during this pandemic.”

Large turnout for a community vigil held in honor of 17 y/o Amari Brown on Mack Rd. in South Sac. Organizers say he volunteered at a local church, packing food boxes during pandemic. He was shot and killed earlier this week. @FOX40 📸: Berry Accius pic.twitter.com/XPnKY9lZy3 — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) July 6, 2020