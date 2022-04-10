SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A vigil was held for one of the victims of a north Natomas shooting.

Sacramento Police Department say two people were killed in a shooting on Amelia Earhart Avenue early Sunday.

Family and friends identified the victim killed as DJ Gio, a well-known DJ in the Sacramento and Bay area.

“To get the call that he is dead, it makes no sense,” said Berry Accius, community activist and friend of Gio’s.

“This is not a place where they deem… or a place where gun violence is supposed to happen.”

The latest shooting was the second fatal gun violence incident for that neighborhood within the past year. Last May, one person was killed and another was injured on Streamline Street.

The shooting came a day after a person was shot and killed at an Elk Grove house party. One week later, six people were killed and 12 were injured from a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento.

Mervin Brookins, director of a nonprofit mentorship program called “Brother 2 Brother” shared how incidents like these can be prevented.

“Politicians and the community want immediate solutions, there is no immediate solution. This takes a long term sustained investment,” Brookins said.

Brookins believes that short term funding doesn’t work because the issues of violence and shootings are a larger issue that can’t be solved right away.

“No area is immune; no area is safe from violence.”

Homicide detectives are investigating but no additional information was released about the shooter or the victims.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information about the shooting to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.