ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. (KTXL) — Friends and family held a vigil Tuesday night in honor of the four people killed in Monday’s shooting at a Sacramento church.

The victims were three young sisters and a 59-year-old man who was a chaperone for their visit with their father.

The girls were identified as 9-year-old Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 10-year-old Samantha Mora Gutierrez and 13-year-old Samia Mora Gutierrez. The 59-year-old was identified as Nathaniel Kong.

Candles, balloons, stuffed animals lined The Church in Sacramento’s front gate. Prayers in Spanish and in English flooded the candlelit memorial outside.

A friend of Samia Mora-Gutierrez, 14-year-old Brooklyn Muhammed, went to the vigil with flowers. She said they went to school with each other.

“I was really shocked when I heard about it because it was really unexpected,” Muhammed said. “It was really selfish of him to kill his own kids for his own misery.”

Some parents still are trying to figure out how to tell their kids what happened and how to make sure they’re OK.

“So, we’ve been trying to support my daughter as best as we can. She just came here. She wanted to bring, obviously, some stuff to show respect and is very confused right now. Obviously, she’s really confused. So having that conversation with her is, is difficult. She’s only 10 years old,” explained Jorge Zinun, whose daughter was friends with the victims.

Kayla Mendoza told FOX40 the news last night moved her to help organize the vigil.

“Because it’s sad. Three young girls lost their lives, and you have to be careful on who you let your kids be with,” Mendoza explained.

For those who like to help support the family through their GoFundMe link, tap or click here.