STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Family and friends gathered Thursday night in remembrance of a Stockton teen who died last year.

One year ago, 17-year-old Anthony Graves was shot and killed inside Stockton’s Sherwood Mall.

Police say that a 15-year-old boy was eventually arrested and booked into juvenile hall in connection with Graves’ death.

An 18-year-old who was also hit by gunfire that day has since recovered from his injuries.