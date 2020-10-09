Vigil held for the victims of violence in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of Stephon Clark held a vigil for victims of violence this past weekend at Jack Rea Park in North Sacramento.

Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento police in his grandparents’ backyard in 2018.

Through their group, I Am Sac Foundation, the Clark family called for an end to shootings, like those that ripped through Sacramento on Saturday. They asked for unity and for the shooter or shooters to turn themselves in.

They also called for politicians to be held accountable when they ask for a change in Del Paso Heights.

“When a 9-year-old child was assassinated I just thought of how we as a community failed to protect our children,” said Stevante Clark, Stephon’s brother. “We are responsible for that if we don’t come together to prevent that from ever, ever, ever happening again.

Stephon Clark’s mother also registered people to vote as part of her campaign, “E.R.A. of the Vote,” which stands for Educate, Register and Assist.

“We will register. We will get the forgotten, overlooked and uncounted registered to vote for this November election,” Se’Quette Clark, Stephon’s mother.