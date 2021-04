ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A vigil was held in Elk Grove to remember the victims who were killed at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

“It’s also an important moment to come together and heal, to be in the comfort of community,” said Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen.

The vigil was held at Singh and Kaur Park, named after two Sikh men who where killed in 2011.

At the FedEx facility, four of the eight people killed were Sikh.