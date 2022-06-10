WINTERS, Calif. (KTXL) — The small, close-knit Solano County community of Winters is in mourning after two teenagers were killed in an ATV crash.

Friends, family and teammates gathered in front of Winters High School Friday night to mourn the loss of Michael Bazan-Jimenez and Noah Lichwa.

“It’s gonna be hard without them,” Anthony Matamaros said. “They’ll be missed.

Everything we do now, win champions, games, that will be for them.”

California Highway Patrol troopers were called to the farmland area of Margaret and Holmes lanes Thursday afternoon after three teenage boys riding an ATV hit a tree and were thrown from the vehicle.

Both Bazan-Jimenez and Lichwa died from their injuries. The third rider survived and walked away with minor injuries.

“I’d want people to recognize not how he died but how he lived. He was young, vibrant, he was outgoing,” Raul Castillo, family of the victim, said.

Friends and family said the boys played football and baseball and worked hard.

CHP said drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been a factor but said the boys were not wearing helmets.

“I just want to tell all the young kids out there that do ride motorcycles and cars, you have to be responsible,” Relative Louis Castillo said.

The Winters School District will have counselors and support resources at the school next week available at no cost to anyone that needs them.